Kenwood Academy received five sexual harassment complaints over the last decade

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

A recent Chicago Tribune investigation revealed an epidemic of sexual abuse and assault cases in Chicago Public Schools over the last decade, with reports of these cases rising into the hundreds.

The investigation also indicated that CPS schools had “failed to report” on these sexual crimes and provided a list of schools where such offenses had taken place. Among the schools listed, Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., reportedly received a total of five complaints of sexual crimes from 2008 to 2015.

Out of the five cases of sexual assault and abuse reported to CPS by Kenwood students, only two arrests were made on grounds of sexual offense and criminal sexual abuse in December 2010 and November 2011. Reports were also filed in 2008, 2010 and 2015. No arrests were made. Kenwood Academy officials did not give comment.

Since the Tribune broke the story, CPS officials have mobilized efforts to review sexual abuse policies to safeguard students from sexual violence and quell this explosive issue, which has become the epicenter of public concern.

“Nothing is more important to Chicago Public Schools than the safety and wellbeing of your children,” said Janice Jackson, CEO of Chicago Public Schools in a statement to CPS parents and families. “You entrust us to educate and safeguard your children, and that trust is sacred. Over the years, CPS has continuously improved efforts to protect students, but we must be vigilant and address any issues that could endanger our students.”

The scandal even received response from Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Tuesday, when he publically apologized to all CPS students who were harmed by trusted members of the school community and promised to correct the problem.

In a statement, Jackson said that the Board of Education has asked independent, outside expert Maggie Hickey, former Assistant United States Attorney and Illinois Inspector General to lead the review of all CPS practices, policies, and procedures for addressing instances of alleged sexual misconduct, harassment, or abuse.

In addition to the review, Jackson added that the Board is taking several “immediate steps” to strengthen vetting and background checks of current and future staff, supports for students, investigation process, and staff training.

“CPS is committed to providing a safe, supportive, and healthy learning environments for all students, and we will not rest until we have met that commitment,” said Jackson.

For a comprehensive list of actions that CPS has taken to further protect its students, please read Chicago’s Children: CPS Plan of Action in its entirety at http://blog.cps.edu/wp-content/uploads/2018/05/Plan-of-Action.pdf.

If you see evidence of abuse, please call the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). The 24-hour hotline is: 800-25-ABUSE, or 800-252-2873. In addition to calling DCFS, you can also report evidence of abuse to your school principal.