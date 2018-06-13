Obama Foundation to present plans at Jackson Park Women’s Garden

By AARON GETTINGER

The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) has planned another It’s Your Park Day on June 23, with educational and volunteer activities that will coincide with additional programming around Wooded Island. The Council is also looking for volunteers to help out on this day.

At 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., JPAC and the Obama Foundation will give a short presentation about plans for the Obama Presidential Center and the South Lakefront Framework Plan at the Women’s Garden located at the east end of the Midway Plaisance between Stony Island Avenue and Cornell Drive.

In a January press release, the Foundation promised to build more gardens and ponds around the Women’s Garden and to “[elevate] the importance and accessibility of this important park feature by removing the high-speed roads currently encircling it,” namely Cornell Drive and the southern Midway Plaisance road.

Following the presentations, volunteers will clean the 63rd Street Beach and along Hayes Drive with students from Roosevelt University.

Two additional events are scheduled that day. At 8 a.m., a walk called “Green Rx: World Green Space and Health,” based on programming at the Cook County Forest Preserves, will depart from the north bridge to Wooded Island, east of Cornell Drive and parallel with 59th Street, Participants will first have their blood pressure and heart rate tested, walk around the island and then have the tests again to show the beneficial health effects of nature walks.

At 10 a.m., volunteers will meet at the south bridge to Wooded Island, north of the parking lot at Hayes and Cornell drives, for the Wooded Island Workday, which is held on the fourth Saturday of every month.

