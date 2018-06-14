61st Street Streetscape plan meeting next Tuesday

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The next public meeting about the 61st Street Streetscape Master Plan will be next Tuesday, June 19 at 6 p.m. at the Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., with Ald. Willie Cochran (20th), who announced that he will run for reelection this week after announcing his retirement last November, the Chicago Department of Transportation and the University of Chicago hosting.

The plan now extends along 61st Street from Prairie to Blackstone avenues. This coming meeting will discuss plans for the blocks between Cottage Grove and Prairie avenues. A brief review of the first meeting in April, during which plans for the blocks between Blackstone and Cottage Grove avenues were discussed, is planned alongside a briefing on “conceptual” public infrastructural improvements along the corridor.

The organizers ask that RSVPs, including names, any affiliations and mailing and email addresses, be sent to 61stMP@burnsmcd.com for future correspondence about the project.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com