Columbia College Chicago professor to lead Architecture Studio Camp at the Logan Center this summer

Reginald Wilson, adjunct professor of architecture at Columbia College Chicago will lead an Architecture Studio Camp this summer that will “expose the camper to many aspects of architecture and to design,” at the Reva and David Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th St., for 6th-11thgraders.

It will be a “combination of instructional projects and community exploration,” said Wilson. The camp will run from June 25 to July 13.

Wilson, who also has his own architecture practice, will be leading the camp with colleague Joclyn Oats, full-time faculty member at Columbia College Chicago and operator of Joclyn Oats/Architecture & Interiors. The campers will be divided into two groups (6,7,8th graders and 9,10,11th graders) and will explore two-dimensional and three-dimensional designs, learn about the design process, and take architectural field trips. “We are hoping for a group of 30 students, 15 students in each group,” said Wilson.

Wilson wanted to create a camp which provided a rigorous and comprehensive curriculum for students interested in design.

Camp will be from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. Monday to Friday and will have a different approach: “in the approach we are not trying to teach them how to draft, or anything like that, but the design process and recognizing and knowing architecture and getting a feel of how something, an idea or a client, becomes a building a place or a space,” said Wilson.

There will be architectural field trips and appreciation walks scheduled throughout the three-weeks including a visit to the Frederick C. Robie House, 5757 S. Woodlawn Ave., and the Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio in Oak Park.

“I taught Gallery 37 years ago and the younger kids, even younger than the 6-8th graders we will have at the camop loved the Frank Lloyd Wright Home & Studio, just seeing the designs and the history,” said Wilson.

“I like passing knowledge and information on,” said Wilson. “I just like to know that I have extended my knowledge and my experience to young minds that need the information to continue to progress.”

For more information about the camp, visit www.architecturestudiocamp.com or email architecturestudiocamp@gmail.com.

