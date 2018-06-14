Indivisible Chicago to host forum on police reform and accountability

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Indivisible Chicago will have a community forum Tuesday, June 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church, 5650 S. Woodlawn Ave., to discuss police reform and police accountability. Kathy Muse of the American Civil Liberties Union and Aneel Chablani of the Chicago Lawyers Committee for Civil Rights will attend the event.

The forum will focus on the consent decree being negotiated by the Illinois Attorney General, Lisa Madigan, community organizations, and the City of Chicago. The negotiation is based on an investigation of the Chicago Police Department (CPD) conducted by the United States Department of Justice Civil Rights Division and the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Illinois.

The investigation, released Jan. 13, 2017, found that “The CPD engages in a pattern or practice of unconstitutional use of force,” and “this pattern is largely attributable to systematic deficiencies within CPD and the City.”

Indivisible Chicago, the forum organizer, is a “group of Chicago-area residents alarmed by the 2016 election and committed to resisting the Trump agenda,” according to the group’s website. The group is focused on “direct actions that small, local groups can take to influence their representatives in Washington.”

hpherald@hpherald.com