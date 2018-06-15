Hyde Park Neighborhood Club Board of Directors to host annual meeting Wednesday

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

This coming Wednesday, June 20, from 7:15 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. the Hyde Park Neighborhood Club (HPNC), 5480 S. Kenwood Ave., will have an annual Board of Directors meeting and a community discussion about the future of the HPNC.

Sarah Diwan, executive director of the HPNC, is planning to discuss plans for building renovations and an expansion. Diwan hopes to hear from the local community at the meeting to “ensure that our plans best meet local interests and needs,” she said in a statement.

To RSVP email sdiwan@hpnclub.org.

