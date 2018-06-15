Murray Language Academy wins Illinois Bicentennial STEM Fusion program

By Joana Salievska

Herald Intern

Murray Language Academy has been selected as one of 25 schools to receive a three year state program, that will present a unique curriculum for middle school teachers to inspire 4th through 8thgraders to study math and science and pursue careers in technology, medicine, education and business. The application for the grant was submitted 5th grade teacher Tonya Williams.

In February of this year, Lieutenant Governor Evelyn Sanguinetti, Deputy Governor Leslie Munger and Illinois Math and Science Academy representatives announced the Illinois Bicentennial STEM Fusion program. The program will be offered to 25 elementary and middle schools in underserved communities in Illinois.

According to the Illinois Mathematics and Science Academy website, the Fusion curriculum is “inquiry based, problem centered and integrative.” The learning experience “emphasizes logic, mathematical thinking and experimental scientific thinking.”

“We are very excited about this STEM program coming to Murray and look forward to advancing our students knowledge in STEM,” wrote Murray’s principal Gregory Mason in a school email. “We are grateful to the proud sponsors of this grant which are Abbott, Wintrust, Boeing, Ingredion, Motorola, Nicor, and Takeda.”

