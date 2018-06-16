Several people shot at 53rd and Cornell



Several people were shot at 5302 S. Cornell Ave. on Friday, June 15, in what the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Department of Safety and Security is calling a “potential targeted shooting.”



Officers from the U. of C. and Chicago police departments responded to calls of a mass shooting at 10:43 p.m. Witnesses said an unknown suspect arrived on the scene, walked up to a large group of people and shot into the crowd before fleeing in a waiting vehicle. Several victims were transported to the U. of C. Medical Center emergency room by medical personnel.



Chicago Police are investigating this shooting.



