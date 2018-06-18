World’s Fair 2018 to be held this month

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The World’s Fair 2018, a week-long festival for “utopian visions of the future,” will be June 22- to June 30. There will be events all over the city, but many will take place at Experimental Station, 6100 S. Blackstone Ave.

The goal of the fair, according to its online website, is “to facilitate the sharing of resources and knowledge and forge alliances, to create concrete possibilities for fair worlds, and to celebrate art and pop culture and respond to the call for a world that transcends money and borders.”

The fair is a “remix” of the history of Chicago’s 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition and will feature workshops, parades, panels, performances, and city-wide scavenger hunts.

Below is the list of events happening in the Hyde Park neighborhood compiled from the event website. A city events schedule can be found at www.nomoneynoborders.com.

FRIDAY, JUNE 22

5 p.m., Experimental Station World’s Fair Opening Parade

Join a parade through Jackson Park, stopping at 1893 World’s Fair sites along the way. The parade ends with a bonfire at Promontory Point, where everyone is invited to share their dreams of the future. Meet at Build Coffee at the Experimental Station at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JUNE 23

10 a.m., Experimental Station World’s Fair at the 61st St Farmer’s Market

Learn how to make a seed bomb and transform your neighborhood at the Let’s Build Garden City! Market School. Enjoy live music and visit the Bike Shop Art Show! Stick around for Build Coffee’s 1-year anniversary party at 3:30 p.m.

Noon, Plaza at 61st Place and Dorchester Avenue Open Air Classroom

A bilingual, experimental educational workshop that builds utopia by breaking down the student-teacher hierarchy. Learn through interactive family-friendly activities like tie-dyeing, hopscotch, singing, and drawing. Led by Maggie Gilligan and Isaura Flores; sponsored by Activate! Chicago.

SUNDAY, JUNE 24

4 p.m., Experimental Station Fertile Food Community Potluck

Bring dishes featuring your favorite locally sourced foods and join a conversation about where our food system is headed, led by Jessica Gorse of Fertile Design. Fertile Design is a design lab that turns food waste into bioplastics that repair and enrich the soil.

6 p.m., Build Coffee (in Experimental Station) Alternatives to Calling the Police During Mental Health Crisis

A workshop in de-escalation techniques, to imagine what a world where widespread over-policing and mass incarceration are replaced with crisis intervention, community response teams, and restorative justice.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 27

6 p.m., Experimental Station Make a Wish then Make That Wish: Manifestos for Chicago

Amina Ross, LaSaia Wade from Brave Space Alliance, Jenn Brown from HANA Center, the Experimental Station, and Rachel Havrelock from Freshwater Lab present their manifestos for Chicago. All are invited to browse a pop-up library of information and resources from activist and service organizations in Chicago and contribute to a collective manifesto. Jenny Patino from Sixty Inches From Center will facilitate a public conversation following the presentations.

Most of the events are free and family-friendly.

hpherald@hpherald.com