Financial scammers targeting Chinese community in Hyde Park

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Chicago Police Department Bureau of Detectives has issued a release about unknown persons running a financial phone scam against Chinese people in Chicago, including two incidents at homes in Hyde Park on the 5400 South block of Hyde Park Boulevard at 9 a.m. on March 27 and on the 5000 South block of Lake Shore Drive at 9 a.m. on May 3.

The release said scammers appear to call from the Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China, 100 W. Erie St., and accuse victims of being involved in criminal activity, requesting personal information and a money wire to a bank in Hong Kong to prove innocence. The real Chinese Consulate, however, does not ask for money transfers over the phone.

Chicago Police confirmed that the crimes are the subject of an ongoing detective investigation.

Siba Yam, President of the US–China Chamber of Commerce in Chicago, said he had been targeted by a financial scam. A caller, seemingly from the Chinese Consulate, asked for his name to be supposedly checked against a list of debit cards seized on a criminal in mainland China. Once the scammers had his name, they pretended to transferred Yam to Chinese Police, who asked for his banking information. He said he hung up when they asked how many people were in his family. Yam said the scammers spoke Mandarin and that many Chinese people in Chicago have been targeted.

The Chinese Consulate did not return requests for comment.

