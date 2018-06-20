Friday night shooting leaves several injured, 1 dead

By AARON GETTINGER

Several people were shot near the intersection of Cornell Avenue and 53rd Street last Friday night in what the University of Chicago (U. of C.) Department of Safety and Security called a “potential targeted shooting.” One man later succumbed to his wounds.

Officers from the U. of C. and Chicago police departments responded to calls of a mass shooting at 10:43 p.m. Witnesses said an unknown suspect arrived on the scene, walked up to a large group of people and shot into the crowd before fleeing in a waiting vehicle.

Chicago Police said a 40-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and taken to the U. of C. Medical Center, where he died Saturday afternoon. Another man and woman were stabilized at the Medical Center with gunshot injuries; while another woman, who was injured by broken glass, self-transported to the emergency room.

Osmond Malcolm, a manager at Chant, 1509 E. 53rd St., said he did not hear the gunfire but he saw people on the restaurant’s patio immediately rush into the restaurant saying people had been shot.

“Police cars flew to the incident and University Police asked us to move people off the patio,” he said.

Police later cordoned off several blocks of 53rd Street east of the railroad viaducts.

No suspects are in custody. Area Central detectives are investigating.

