Hairston among aldermen calling for CPS sex abuse hearings

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Several Alderman, including Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th), plan to circulate a resolution for hearings about the Chicago Public Schools (CPS) sex abuse scandal at the City Council’s meeting next Wednesday.

The resolution calls for the Committee on Education and Child Development to hold hearings ahead of the July City Council meeting with CPS CEO Janice Jackson, CPS Board President Frank Clark, representatives of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office, the Illinois Department of Children and Families, the Chicago Police “and relevant experts in the fields of child welfare, children’s rights and child abuse.”

The resolution will not be formally circulated among the City Council members for sponsorship until next Wednesday, but Hairston, the head of the Women’s Caucus, is one of seven aldermen spearheading the effort. Ald. Roderick Sawyer (6th), the head of the Black Caucus who represents parts of Chatham and Englewood, is also advocating for the resolution.

The draft resolution says that CPS failed to meet its Illinois Abused and Neglected Child Reporting Act obligations, as “recent reports highlight the repeated and egregious failures of CPS officials and employees … to fulfill their legal obligation to alert child welfare investigators or police of the claims.” The Chicago Tribune investigation found that Chicago Police investigated 523 reports of rape or sexual abuse at Chicago public schools over a decade and that CPS did not protect abused students in over 100 cases, oftentimes keeping its investigations secret.

