Kenwood Academy track and field reconstruction to be completed in August

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The reconstruction of the track and field at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave., is projected to be completed by August, according to outgoing Principal Dr. Gregory Jones.

Chicago Public Schools (CPS) confirmed that the project will cost $3.5 million out of the fiscal year 2017 supplemental capital plan, which is funded from the district’s capital budget. CPS said Kenwood Academy was selected for the investment after an assessment of the school’s and community’s needs, “including discussions with Ald. [Sophia] King” (4th).

When completed, the facility will be able to host football, lacrosse, soccer and track and field competitions, plus Kenwood physical education classes and community recreational programming. Specific improvements include lighting equipment and spectator seating. Jones said its field will meet Illinois High School Association (ISHA) regulations for size, and its grass surface will be replaced by artificial turf. Three track lanes will surround it.

“The school and Ald. King worked extremely hard to ensure that field can accommodate ISHA-sanctioned interscholastic events,” said Jones.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com