Obama Foundation to host Community Leadership Corps kickoff event

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Obama Foundation will host an event this weekend, Saturday, June 23 and Sunday, June 24, to commemorate its new Community Leadership Corps program. This six-month program will “bring together people ages 18 to 25 from the Chicago area who are seeking opportunities to grow as civic leaders and to address specific issues in their communities,” according to the Foundation’s press statement.

Other Community Leadership Corps are beginning this month in Phoenix, Arizona and Columbia, South Carolina.

During the two-day event, to be hosted at Malcom X College, 1900 W. Jackson Blvd., participants will take part in training activities “designed to equip them with skills to build a basic organizing framework, engage in dialogue with members of their community, and create an action plan,” to advance a specific community project.

After the kickoff event, participants will “recruit at least two other young people in their network to join their project team.” Participants and their project teams will reconvene in August for a three-day boot camp in which they will receive feedback on their action plan, “get further training on specific skills needed to implement their action items, and identify the resources needed to support the rest of their project work.”

