Smart Museum hosting Thai artist’s first US retrospective

Self-taught Thai artist and poet Tang Chang developed an abstract style distinct from his contemporaries, who trained government-sanctioned art academies. Twenty-eight years after his death, Chang’s work is the subject of a titular exhibition on at the Smart Museum, 5550 S. Greenwood Ave., through Aug. 5. Its subtitle was lifted from his journals: “The painting that is painted with poetry is profoundly beautiful.”

Curator Orianna Cacchione is attempting to “re-insert” Chang back into the Thai artistic canon with the exhibition. “Because he was self-trained, he just hasn’t been written in the history,” she said. He is hardly mentioned in the standard English language volume on Thai modern art, for instance, but a whole room in the gallery is devoted to yellowed Thai newspaper clippings mentioning him.

Originally a charcoal portraitist, Chang began to experiment with abstraction in the late 1950s in an attempt, said Cacchione, to incorporate Buddhist meditation into his art. He would circle canvasses mixing paint to reach a specific state of concentration, at which point he would begin to apply paint to it. Some of his abstract work resembled Thai and Chinese language script.

Chinese calligraphy is often “written almost to a point of abstraction,” said Cacchione. “But there’s an urgency to read it, to make it legible.” Readers often attempt to re-trace specific pen strokes, always done in a certain order, to read the characters. “There’s something to me about this work in particular that mimics that, and you can sort of think then of his abstraction as abstracting that mimicry into larger and larger scales,” she said.

In her exhibition, Cacchione was trying to bridge the divide between Chang’s frenetic abstract works on canvas and the controlled forms of his poetry, where small characters aggregate into fields and shapes, finding commonality in the “obsessive-compulsive” nature of his work in both forms of expression.

Chang worked amidst Thailand’s economic development and newly cosmopolitan Bangkok’s rising contemporary art scene through the end of the 1960s but stopped making art by the 1973 popular uprising against the military dictatorship led by students and farmers, instead writing free verse poetry on authoritarianism, the development of slums and violence. Of Chinese heritage, Chang also began translating Chinese philosophical texts into Thai.

Cacchione first encountered Chang’s work a few years ago at the Shanghai Biennial. “It made no sense to me,” she said, even though she wrote her undergraduate thesis at the University of Michigan on contemporary Thai art. She brought back photos of his work to the Art Institute, where her boss encouraged her to find out more about him. She started work at the Smart Museum last July and is thrilled to introduce Chang’s art, brought straight from the museum he established on his estate in Thailand, to audiences in the United States.

“My focus is largely on thinking about how the art world has been globalized,” said Cacchione. “For me, it’s just interesting to find different artists working around the world that resonate so well with the cannon that we’re familiar with in the West but somehow force us to reconsider it. And I think Tang Chang in particular is one of those artists.”

