Water main replacement project continues in Hyde Park

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Department of Water Management (DWM) continues its water main replacement project in the Hyde Park neighborhood.

The water main replacement, street surface stripping and repaving proceeding, which is currently being done near Harper Avenue and 54th Street is projected to be completed by Aug. 31. According to Megan Vidis, director of media affairs for the DWM, the construction, which began earlier this summer, will extend from 53rd Street to 55th Street and will partially obstruct Dorchester Avenue, Blackstone Avenue, Harper Avenue, Lake Park Avenue and Cornell Avenue.

Street parking will be affected by the construction.

