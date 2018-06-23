Augustana Church, Bahá’í community to host ‘Peace Camp’

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

A second annual Peace Camp is scheduled for next Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evenings at the Augustana Lutheran Church, 5500 S. Woodlawn Ave., co-hosted with the Bahá’í Community of Hyde Park. This year’s theme is “second chances,” and the camp will feature talks from formerly incarcerated people, refugees and violence interrupters alongside “peace circles” focused on the discussion of mercy, hope and justice.

“Second chances is a theme that works for everybody from every community,” said Augustana Parish Pastor Nancy Goede. “Everyone is for hope and mercy, and that’s what second chances are.”

Goede said organizers chose the theme before the ongoing national immigration crisis crescendoed this week. She said the mainline Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, her congregation’s denomination, has long been involved in immigration advocacy and the care of unaccompanied minors and that Augustana Church is planning missions to local houses of hospitality where refugees live before their cases are adjudicated later this summer.

“I think the most important thing that we can do as churches is to give people opportunities the opportunities to discuss hope and mercy,” Goede said. “What the crisis is a spiritual crisis, that people are not willing to extend mercy and people are living without hope. We can’t hope that there’s going to be political will without those things.”

Dinner will be served from 5 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. every evening, with programming from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. followed by a campfire. In addition to the talks and discussions, participants can build a labyrinth or practice yoga outdoors. There is programming for adults, teenagers and children and free nursery care.

The event costs $20 per person and $40 for family groups of two or more, with scholarship assistance available. Participants are not obliged to come every night. The registration page is available online at www.augustanahydepark.org.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com