Attempted robbery on Woodlawn Avenue

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Two unknown teenagers on bicycles attempted to rob a University of Chicago Laboratory Schools student walking at 5751 S. Woodlawn Ave. Saturday at 7:30 p.m., according to a release from the U. of C. Office of Safety and Security. The suspects announced their intention to take the victim’s cell phone and grabbed it. The victim grabbed the cell phone back, and a suspect punched the victim in the forehead.

The suspects then fled on their bikes, and the victim later refused medical treatment.

