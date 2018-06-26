Youth organization to host free Saturday community picnic in Washington Park

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The youth organization Alternatives is hosting a free event this Saturday, June 30 in Washington Park, near 54th Street and Cottage Grove Avenue, from 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. There will be games, food, activities including seed planting, and music provided by DJ SqueakPIVOT. There will also be a special performance by Alternatives youth.

Alternatives, according to the organization’s website, was founded in 1971 by residents “concerned about teen drug use who wanted to provide ‘alternatives’ to dropping out of school and living the street life.”

The organization’s mission has grown since its founding and now leads programs which “focus on leadership development, prevention of violence and substance abuse, academic enrichment and counseling.” Their programming reaches about 4,000 young Chicagoans each year.

RSVP to Saturday’s event here.

For more information about the organization, visit www.alternativesyouth.org.

