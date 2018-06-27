RedEye papers plague Harper Square Co-op

By AARON GETTINGER

The maintenance department of the Harper Square Housing Co-op condominium complex, 4800 S. Lake Park Ave., has spent hours every week for the past two months cleaning up quantities of blown newsprint, which they identified as the RedEye weekly newspaper, off their lawn, a charge the distribution director for the Chicago Tribune, RedEye’s parent publication, has promised to investigate.

While RedEye is known for distributing its papers in distinctive boxes topped with red orbs, Nyita King, a receptionist at Harper Square, said whoever is distributing the papers near the condominiums is leaving them out on the curbs, near the condominiums’ driveway and at a bus stop at Lake Park Avenue and 48th Street.

“It’s so windy, it flies everywhere and we have to clean it up,” she said.

Rafael Lopez, Harper Square’s janitorial supervisor, said that the drop-offs are happening on Thursday night, leaving him to spend two hours every Friday cleaning up the litter.

“I have really come to work early to pick up those piles before people get to it,” he said.

Lopez also reported that a municipal crew of eight cleans up the bus stop once a week.

The Harper Square maintenance staff has been unable to contact anyone at RedEye about the issue, though they said they have called and left multiple messages.

Ron Buss, the Tribune’s Director of Distribution, first inferred that the issue could have been the fault of the now-discontinued Red Plum coupon booklet, which was distributed in bundles, because RedEye is distributed in boxes. He said, however, that RedEye is distributed on Thursdays.

Buss promised to personally look into the issue. “We take this very seriously,” he said. “We will get to the bottom of this and get it resolved.”

