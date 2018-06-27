Rush blasts SCOTUS travel ban decision

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush (Ill. 1st) blasted the Supreme Court’s decision in Trump v. Hawaii today to uphold President Trump’s ban on the entry of foreign nationals from certain Muslim-majority nations. In a statement released Tuesday Rush said the decision “smears our nation’s reputation as a welcoming and tolerant society.”

Chief Justice John Roberts, writing for the Court’s majority, said that the executive order establishing the ban under the Immigration and Nationality Act’s allowance of a president to limit entry to individuals who “would be detrimental to the interests of the United States.”

Rush said, “Despite the racism coming from the White House, Americans—and the world—should know that religious freedom remains a fundamental right and a major component of the core values in our nation, and we must not allow anyone or any court from tearing apart that central American creed.”

The congressman called the American Muslim community “very much a part of our shared American story” and told Muslims worldwide that they are welcome in the United States and respected.

“I call on the American people to hold this dishonorable Administration accountable, and I call on my Congressional colleagues to finally exercise our authority as a coequal branch of government and act as a check on these antagonistic attacks on religious freedom,” Rush said. “Since the courts refuse to act, we must.”

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin (Ill.) said the decision “fails to safeguard the principle of religious neutrality embedded in our Bill of Rights” and that “history will not be kind to this president’s policies or the Supreme Court Justices who lent their names to this troubling ruling” in a statement. Tammy Duckworth, Illinois’ junior U.S. senator, said the United States “cannot be a nation that rushes to discriminate against religious groups, especially when doing so puts our troops serving overseas at greater risk than they already face.”

Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the decision “unAmerican” in his statement. “Chicago was proud to join the legal fight against the travel ban because as a city of immigrants in the heartland of a nation of immigrants, we believe in welcoming those from all faiths and corners of the globe as we have throughout our history,” Emanuel said.

U.S. Rep. Robin Kelly (Ill. 2nd), who represents East Hyde Park in the House of Representatives, did not issue a statement about the Supreme Court’s decision, but she called Trump’s policy “a threat to national security” Tuesday in a tweet.

