Silver Room Block Party planning meeting set for early July

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The organizers of the Silver Room Block Party, a one-day music and art festival scheduled for Hyde Park on July 21, announced a rescheduled community meeting to discuss street closures, parking, security, the event schedule and clean-up for Wednesday, July 11 at 6 p.m. at Kenwood Academy High School, 5015 S. Blackstone Ave.

Ald. Sophia King (4th) and Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) will be present. The festival is expected to bring 30,000 to the neighborhood.

