Ald. Sophia King (4th) and her staff will host an “On the Block” event, which consists of first come, first serve 10- to 15-minute one-on-one meetings with constituents at Mellow Yellow restaurant, 1508 E. 53rd St., on Monday, June 2 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

King previously hosted an “On the Block” event on June 25 in Bronzeville and has scheduled another on July 16 at a to-be-determined location.

