Chicago Park District to host Fehinty African Theatre Ensemble in Elm Park

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Chicago Park District’s Night Out in the Parks is hosting the Fehinty African Theatre Ensemble this Saturday, June 30 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Elm Park, 5215 S. Woodlawn Ave. for a Moonlight Takes and Tunes event.

The ensemble will perform “a compilation of short stories by animated characters in African style costumes,” according to the park district’s website.

The audience will be encouraged to participate in the interactive presentation. There will be drumming, singing, and dancing during the picnic style event.

The event is free and open to all age groups.

The event is part of Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s Night Out in the Parks series which “provides world-class performances across all of Chicago’s neighborhood parks this season,” according to the Chicago Park District’s website. The goal of the series is to “continue to make community parks safe havens and hubs of activity.” There will be more than 1,200 events in the parks this summer.

For more information about the event and the Night Out in the Parks series, visit the Chicago Park District website www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/night-out-in-the-parks.

hpherald@hpherald.com