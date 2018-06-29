USPS will be closed July 4 for Independence Day

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Chicago Post Offices will be closed Wednesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. This includes Hyde Park’s office at 1510 E. 55th St. There will be no mail delivery or retail service on July 4. All services will resume on Thursday, July 5.

Self Service Kiosks are available at select post offices. Customers who want to purchase stamps, mail packages, or ship urgent letters on July 4 can use these kiosks. These kiosks do not accept cash. The closest kiosk is located at 433 W. Harrison St. in the lobby of the building.

hpherald@hpherald.com