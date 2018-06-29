Vineyard Church hosting Saturday block party, immigration legal support sign-up

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The Hyde Park Vineyard Church, 5333 S. Greenwood Ave., is hosting a free international block party on its block this Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and inviting the neighborhood.

In light of Vineyard’s July focus on service and caretaking and the ongoing national immigration crisis, Mia Rubin, a Vineyard Church member who is an immigration attorney, will hold sign-ups for free immigration legal screenings through her employer, World Relief, a Chicago immigration and refugee services nonprofit.

Festivities include a pig roast and international foods, a bounce House, giant slide, children’s splash pools, henna face painting, piñatas, sno-cones, raffle prizes and global music.

“We believe that God called us to be world-changers who are devoted to Him and to each other, and that moves us to display God’s love and welcome to our neighbors,” said Vineyard Pastor Aimee Tucker.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com