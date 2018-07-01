A10 restaurant announces closing

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The A10 restaurant, 1462 E. 53rd St., known for its cocktails and small plates, announced its closing Saturday in a Facebook post.

“Another business expressed strong interest in developing a new dining concept for the space, and we decided it was the right time to transition and focus on other projects,” said A10 in the Facebook statement. “It’s difficult to leave behind a restaurant and community we value so greatly, but are grateful for the experience and excited for our new ventures.”

Matthew Merges of Folkart Restaurant Management opened A10 in Nov. 2013. It received the Michelin Foundation’s Bib Gourmand award that recognizes restaurants with quality cuisine at affordable prices the next year.

While other Folkart establishments like the Billy Sunday gastropub in Logan Square and the Lucky Dorr brewpub in Wrigleyville maintain good online ratings, A10 has long languished on websites like Yelp. A10’s closing follows Folkart’s three Yusho yakitori restaurants including one in Hyde Park, the last of which closed last year.

