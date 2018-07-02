Chicago Area Runners Association and Chicago Park District to host free timed 5K and 1 mile runs

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Chicago Park District will host free timed 5K and 1 mile runs Saturday, July 14 at 9 a.m. in Washington Park, 5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr., as part of the “Go Run” program. The Chicago Area Runners Association has partnered with the Chicago Park District to host this program.

The “Go Run” events “are in place to promote running, give people a chance to live a healthy living lifestyle, and to revitalize parks,” like Washington Park, according to the Chicago Park District. Participants can race, run, jog, walk and volunteer.

The runs will be hosted multiple times this summer: July 14, July 21, July 28, Aug. 4 Aug. 11, Aug. 18, and Aug. 25. For more information about each “Go Run” event or to sign up to run visit www.chicagoparkdistrict.com/events/go-run-chicago.

Volunteers are needed to help set up the course and hydration tables and to assist with registration. Interested participants and volunteers can sign up online at www.cararuns.org/cs/cara/go-run-timed-runs.

hpherald@hpherald.com