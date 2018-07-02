‘Food and Diet in Ancient Egypt’ lunchtime discusssion at OI this Turhsday

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Sasha Rohret, a doctoral student in Egyptian archaeology at the University of Chicago, will discuss how art, texts and objects at the Oriental Institute, 1155 E. 58th St., inform us about food, nutrition and diet in ancient Egyptian culture. They depicted practices of food production and consumption in various forms of media on display at the museum.

The 45-minute talk and interactive experience begins at 12:15 p.m. Registration is not required.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com