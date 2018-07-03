Community group to raise funds for Willie Pickens memorial mural

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

Friends of Ray School is working with a group of community members to honor the legacy of legendary Jazz musician, Hyde Park resident and Ray Elementary School supporter Willie Pickens by collecting donations to install a mural commemorating him at the school, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave.

The group, led by the Mulberry family – who are close friends of the Pickens family, has already raised a little over $2,000 of their $6,000 goal only two days after creating their donation site www.letsrememberwillie.com. Now, as the Hyde Park community gears up to celebrate the 27 anniversary of the traditional 4th on 53rd parade and picnic, Friends of Ray School plan to hand out flyers about the fundraiser to community.

Sam (Desi Mundo) Mulberry, son of Jay Mulberry and founder of Community Reinvention Project, a policy organization that cultivates communities through public art, and education, came up with the idea and shared his vision for the project with Willie Pickens’ youngest daughter Kiron Pickens, during lunch at Medici on 57th after a memorial service for Willie Pickens Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) supported the idea and suggested that mural be created at Ray.

“Willie and Irma [Pickens] were the sweetest, most gentle, and loving people in Hyde Park,” said Jay Mulberry, a lifelong friend of the Pickens who is helping organize the project. “The mural will be set up just across from Willie’s home at the entrance of the school’s auditorium, which I think is wonderful.”

The Picken’s home on Kimbark Avenue is still owned by the family.

Jay Mulberry and Kiron Pickens described Willie and Irma Pickens as “special and loving people that always gave back to their community”.

All three Pickens children attended Ray so Irma and Willie Pickens always participated in the school’s events and activities. Irma Pickens was part of Ray’s Parent Teacher Association, and Willie Pickens served as a teacher at the school for a year.

“Every holiday, Willie and Irma would host special luncheons for the school teachers and staff, inviting them into their lovely home,” said Mulberry, who remembers the excitement gathered around the event each year.

The Pickens were also active at Hyde Park Union Church, 5600 S. Woodlawn Ave., where jazz pianist Willie Pickens organized the traditional Christmas holiday concert from the early ‘90s until recent years. Pickens would then give the proceeds of the concerts to the Centers for New Horizons, a nonprofit organization with locations throughout Bronzeville and Riverdale that helps children, youth, and families become self-reliant. Meanwhile, Irma Pickens would assist with the church’s Sunday school activities.

Mulberry, who expressed his gratitude to the Hyde Park community for all of the support shown in the last few days, said he hopes that their initiative will gain support from Hyde Park community members and that through everyone’s efforts that they will be able to honor a dear friend, father, musician and loved community member.

Donations can be made at: https://donorbox.org/willie-pickens-memorial-mural.

hpherald@hpherald.com