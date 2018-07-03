Friends raise funds to honor Elizabeth Brackett with bench at Promontory Point

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Marilyn Katz and Hedy Ratner, friends of the late Hyde Park resident and award – winning journalist Elizabeth Brackett, have started a fundraiser for a bench to honor her memory.

Services for Brackett were held Wednesday, June 20 at the Kenilworth Union Church, 211 Kenilworth Ave., Kenilworth, Ill. A reception followed at Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant where old friends, colleagues, and family gathered to celebrate Brackett’s life. At the reception, Katz and Ratner, began to raise funds for a park bench in memory of Brackett to be placed at the swimmers’ place on Promontory Point, 5491 S. Shore Drive.

Ratner, who has been best friends with Brackett for 15 years, worked with Katz to contact the Chicago Parks Foundation and raised money for the bench.

“It was my idea to have the bench, but I found out later that Elizabeth and her husband talked about the fact that they wanted a bench in memory of them at the Point,” she said.

Brackett, who was a six-time world champion triathlete, would often swim off Promontory Point with.

Ratner said Brackett and her husband, Peter Martinez, were committed to supporting Hyde Park as a wonderful diverse community and enjoyed athletic and social activities in Hyde Park for many years.

Contributions for the bench can be made to the Chicago Parks Foundation, which is a non-profit 501c3 tax exempt organization. Checks can be made out to Chicago Parks Foundation with the notes section on the check specifying the contribution is for a bench in memory of Elizabeth Brackett.

Contributions can also be made by credit card by calling Willa Lang at the Foundation at 312-742-4781.

Contributions are also welcome in Brackett’s memory to the Chicago Foundation for Women at www.cfw.org or to Save the Dunes at www.savethedunes.org.

hpherald@hpherald.com