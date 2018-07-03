No food vendors at 4th on 53rd Parade picnic

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The 4th on 53rd Parade Committee announced this afternoon that there will be no food vendors at the picnic in Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St., on July 4.

The release said, “Due to circumstances outside of our control, we have learned today that our primary food vendors for the picnic will not be able to serve food.”

The committee encouraged parade participants to bring a lunch or “consider visiting our many sponsors and businesses that will be open tomorrow along 53rd Street,” according to the statement.

The committee “tried to find a replacement option this morning, but unfortunately at this late date it was not possible.” However, the group “still expects to have snow cones, popcorn, and possibly some other small items available.”

