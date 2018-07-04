Dion Boyd new 2nd District CPD commander

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Lt. Dion Boyd, a 27-year member of the Chicago Police Department (CPD), took over as Second District Commander on June 17, according to a police spokeswoman.

He replaces Crystal King-Smith, who was reassigned.

According to a 2013 autobiographical post to the blog Black Masculinism and New Black Masculinities, Boyd was born in Chicago in 1963, the son of a painter for the Chicago Housing Authority and a housewife. He grew up in the Morgan Park neighborhood.

A graduate of the Carver Area High School, now the Carver Military Academy, 13100 S. Doty Ave., and Western Illinois University, Boyd’s first job after college was with the municipal aviation department.

“I didn’t enjoy being confined in an office setting, so I joined the Chicago Police Department on July 30, 1990,” Boyd wrote. He later earned a master of business administration degree from St. Xavier University in the Mt. Greenwood neighborhood.

Boyd married in 1990 and has two sons. In his blog post, Boyd credited his father and other male role models as the reason why he “didn’t fall victim to the stereotypes of young black males.” He credited experiences involving family cohesion, good and bad, as those that most resulted in his character today.

According to the Invisible Institute, a Chicago law enforcement investigative journalism nonprofit, Boyd has sustained 25 allegations over the course of his career, more than 57 percent of other Chicago police officers.

Only one allegation was sustained, however: a 1993 miscellaneous operation or personnel violation, a category that includes issues like inadequate or failure to provide services or neglect of duty.

Other complaints Boyd received that were judged to be unsustained or unfounded include false arrests, illegal searches, verbal abuse and four related to supervisory responsibilities associated with federal or state civil suits. Eighteen of the 25 complaints occurred between 1992 and 1998.

Boyd is in the 84th percentile for allegations made by civilians but has not been the subject of any internal allegations. He has two use-of-force reports in 2014 and 2013, more than 68 percent of other Chicago police officers.

In 2007, the Chicago Tribune reported that a federal jury awarded $2 million to a man, Timothy Finwall, who claimed to have been falsely arrested and charged for attempted child abduction after a tipster allegedly reported him based on his resemblance to a composite sketch in 2001. Finwall’s attorney said Boyd and another detective worked evidence to fit Finwall and concocted statements. Finwall was acquitted in 2002.

Boyd has received 12 honorable mentions, more than 63 percent of other Chicago police officers.

Ald. Leslie Hairston (5th) discussed meeting Boyd and her expectations of him at a constituents’ meeting on June 26.

“I do not accept mediocrity,” Hairston said. “I don’t need to know what you can’t do. I need to know what you can do. … I just like to be very clear from the beginning what my expectations are: I want you to do your best to make sure we have a safe community, and that means giving the resources.”

She said, “Every community deserves the kind of police attention that they get in Beverly and that they get on the North Side, and we should not be any different.”

Howard Nimen, the local Chicago Alternative Policing Strategy facilitator and a civilian, said he has only met Boyd briefly but looks forward to working with him.

“There is a lot of work to do. I have high expectations that, with his leadership, we — the community and CPD and our mutual hard work — will continue develop our productive relationship,” Niden said.

The Second District includes the area roughly bordered by 31st and 60th streets, the Dan Ryan Expressway and Lake Michigan.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com