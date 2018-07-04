Jackson Park Advisory Council held second It’s Your Park Day for 300 au pairs

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Jackson Park Advisory Council (JPAC) held a second It’s Your Park Day on Saturday, June 23. About 300 au pairs from 29 countries were present at the event, volunteering as part of the Au Pair Weekend hosted by Roosevelt University.

The 300 women participated in “community-based learning experiences and service work,” said Emily Piga, Chicago Au Pair Weekend Director of Programming.

The au pairs are required to complete two college-level courses during their stays in the United States. Many of those at the event in Jackson Park are working locally, but some had flown in from the West and East coasts.

Au Pair Weekend provides au pairs with the opportunity to earn these credits through service, arts and entertainment exploration, or environmental exploration. All weekend activities are accredited through the University of California, Los Angeles’ extension program.

“It’s a fun and inexpensive way for them to fulfill the U.S. Department of State au pair educational requirement and to see different parts of the country,” said Piga.

The Au Pair Weekend Chicago team reached out to Louise McCurry, President of JPAC, last year to organize a service event.

“They reached out to me out of the blue but I thought it was a great opportunity to teach young people about the city and combine it with service,” said McCurry.

McCurry organized the second It’s Your Park Day for the au pairs. She invited the Obama Foundation to give a short presentation on their plans for the Obama Presidential Center and the South Lakefront Framework Plan at the Women’s Garden.

“These are some of the best community organizers in the world,” said McCurry about the Obama Foundation. “I wanted the au pairs to hear from them to sort of understand how to organize in their own communities. It was life changing for them.”

After the presentation, the group walked through the Japanese Garden and to the 63rd Street Beach.

“We cleaned up everything that goes into our water,” said McCurry. “We cleared five blocks without a problem.”

McCurry, whose lived in Hyde Park since 1969, is a noted supporter of the planned Obama Presidential Center. “There are exciting new things happening, folks never come to the South Side and now they are,” said McCurry.

There were only a few Hyde Park residents at the presentation. Sara Paretsky a novelist, is more apprehensive about the Foundation and its plans.

“We’ve been asking for two and a half years to see the data these plans were built on. We’re told there will be a $2 billion economic benefit, but we aren’t shown the plans,” Paretsky said. “We are told the traffic will magnificently go away, but we aren’t shown their traffic studies.”

The Foundation planned “to [elevate] the importance and accessibility of this important park feature by removing the high-speed roads encircling it,” according to a January press release.

Paretsky, who has been living in Hyde Park for about 50 years, said “I have supported Barack in every election, but I am just completely baffled at our national, state, and local governments. It seems like the deals have already been done and the taxpayers will pick up the tab.”

