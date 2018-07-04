Police Blotter – June 25 to July 1

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago Police listed the following incidents as having occurred between June 25 and July 1.

On Monday, June 25 at 12:27 a.m., police responded to a burglary at a retail establishment on the 6100 South block of Blackstone Avenue, where the front window had been smashed and a cash register and currency stolen. Chicago Police are investigating.

On June 25 at 10:45 p.m., three suspects riding what Chicago Police confirmed to be Divvy bicycles confronted an individual entering an apartment building’s vestibule at 5400 S. Harper Ave. The suspects demanded and took cash from the victim before fleeing. Chicago Police are investigating.

Police received a delayed report on Tuesday, June 26 that an individual sitting in a parked car at 1055 E. 55th St. was counting $4,900 in cash at 5 p.m. on June 13 when an unknown suspect armed with a handgun opened the door, took the money and walked off.

On Friday, June 29 at 12:15 p.m., a suspect attempting to shoplift from the University of Chicago Bookstore, 970 E. 58th St., was arrested by UCPD officers and charged with felony theft.

On Saturday, June 30 at 7:12 p.m., UCPD and Chicago police officers responded to reports of shots fired and found shell casings at 5407 S. Payne Dr. No injuries or property damage was reported.

On June 30 at 9:55 p.m., a suspect shoplifted at CVS Pharmacy, 1228 E. 53rd St. A UCPD officer detained the suspect, but the merchant declined prosecution. The case was referred to the Chicago Police.

On Sunday, July 1 at 3:15 a.m., a victim exited a motor vehicle with the motor running and doors unlocked at 5492 S. Cornell Ave., and two unknown suspects entered the vehicle and drove off. Chicago Police are investigating.

a.gettinger@hpherald.com