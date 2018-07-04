July 4, 2018 Scenes from the 4th on 53rd Parade Members of the Kenwood Academy High School Marching Broncos walk south on the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue during the 4th on 53rd Parade, Wednesday, July 4. -Marc Monaghan Fifth Ward Alderman Leslie Hairston makes her way south on the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue during the 4th on 53rd Parade, Wednesday, July 4. -Marc Monaghan Sue Freeling leads the way as Grand Marshall of the 4th on 53rd Parade as it makes its way south on the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue, Wednesday, July 4. -Marc Monaghan Cook Count Board President Toni Preckwinkle, Democratic Party Lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Juliana Stratton, United States Senator Tammy Duckworth and Democratic Party Gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker, walk south on the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue during the 4th on 53rd Parade, Wednesday, July 4. -Marc Monaghan Fourth Ward Alderman Sophia King poses with Bill “Mr. G.” Gerstein during the 4th on 53rd Parade, Wednesday, July 4. -Marc Monaghan