July 4, 2018 Week in Photos Rachel Trimble (far right) and Noah Brown (second from right) react as Justin Smith (background) sprays them and his brother Jamarioe Brown (left) as the four play in a wading pool during the Vineyard Church’s 5300 block of South Greenwood Avenue block party, Saturday, June 30. – Marc Monaghan Justin Smith takes one of his five whacks at a piñata during the Vineyard Church’s 5300 block of South Greenwood Avenue block party, Saturday, June 30. – Marc Monaghan Parents and grandparents watch as their toddlers play in the fountain in Bixler Playlot Park, 1372 E. 57th St., Saturday, June 30. – Marc Monaghan Al Singleton manages the grill as four generations of the Singleton family celebrate the 8th grade graduation of several of its members and the departure of a few who were moving to Arizona during a family barbecue in Jackson Park, Saturday, June 30. – Marc Monaghan As temperatures reached close to 100 degrees last Saturday Hyde Parker’s flocked to 57th Street Beach, 5700 S. Lake Shore Drive, to cool down. – Owen M. Lawson III Amber Thomas teaches a Hot Mess Yoga class along the lakefront revetment just south of the 51st Street pedestrian bridge, Monday, June 18. – Marc Monaghan Rick Coffin (left) helps chef David Maldonado lift a roasted pig from the roasting box to the carving table during the Vineyard Church’s 5300 block of South Greenwood Avenue block party, Saturday, June 30. – Marc Monaghan