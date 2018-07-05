Pilot Light project to use CCT grant to create healthy eating program for Hyde Park kids

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

“Pilot Light,” a program that promotes healthy eating habits for children in Hyde Park and surrounding neighborhoods, was one of 37 projects to receive a $5,000 2018 “Acting Up” award from the Chicago Community Trust (CCT).

Kendra Julion, the Pilot Light Community Program Director, said the organization will work to “help kids make healthier choices by connecting the lessons they learn in the classroom to the food they eat on their lunch trays, at home, and in their communities.”

The organization plans to use award money to implement activities like healthy meal assembly, cooking classes and community gardens in Englewood, Bronzeville and Hyde Park.

The CCT is a community foundation dedicated to civic engagement and philanthropy. The foundation awarded $150,000 to “actionable ideas aimed to benefit Chicago’s neighborhoods and the public good,” according to a statement released by the organization on June 27.

Each winning project was awarded funds of $5,000, $2,500, or $1,500.

The ideas for the winning projects were developed during CCT’s fifth annual On the Table event in May, at which Chicago-area residents came together for a conversation “to inspire action to make a difference in our communities.”

“We know that On the Table is a powerful platform to engage residents to do good–in fact, 95 percent of On the Table 2018 survey respondents said they were very or somewhat likely to take specific actions regarding an issue or solution discussed at their conversation,” said Daniel Ash CCT’s Chief Marketing Officer.

CCT began its Acting Up award program in 2016 to encourage participants to move ideas discussed at the table into action, according to the statement. The program works in partnership with Goodcity, a human investment organization dedicated to supporting women and minority entrepreneurs.

This year, the Acting Up awards had winners from all across the Chicagoland area who focused on issues like education and youth development, health and wellness and food access.

Two hundred On the Table participants submitted their ideas in two-minute online videos. More than 20 judges selected the award recipients “based on creativity of idea, level of community engagement and potential impact of the project,” according to the Trust statement. The 37 winning submissions can be viewed at www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLbybLzTR2fIzaDHh-q9nAEPnmduj9eD-A.

