Reavis, Shoesmith schools pass cleanliness inspections

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

Reavis Elementary School, 834 E. 50th St., and Shoesmith Elementary School, 1330 E. 50th St., passed Chicago Public Schools “blitz” cleanliness inspections done after news broke of severe cleanliness issues at schools district-wide. Shoesmith had failed an earlier inspection. There was no previous report filed on Reavis.

No other Hyde Park–Kenwood public schools were among the 408 in the new CPS report, which was dated July 3. Kenwood and Hyde Park high schools and Bret Hart, Kozminski, Murray and Ray elementary schools had previously failed cleanliness inspections.

CPS said Shoesmith uses a custodial model while Reavis uses the “Integrated Facilities Management” (IFM), “a model of facilities management that appoints one building manager to supervise both engineering and custodial tasks that were formerly overseen separately.”

CPS said the district is moving towards IFM at all schools. Eighty percent of IFM schools passed the latest blitz inspections; 60 percent of custodial schools did.

“Our initial rollout has shown us that when properly supported and implemented, IFM is far more effective than the custodial model that was implemented in 2014,” said a CPS spokesperson.

CPS did not address whether Aramark was managing or supervising the engineering and custodial tasks.

A quarter of the schools included in the latest round of inspections failed, and CPS said the district’s work will not be complete “until all school have a passing score.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported in March that 91 out of 125 CPS schools had failed earlier blitz cleanliness inspections.

CPS is implementing “a multi-pronged plan to better support our schools in the new school year,” with 200 new custodians to clean schools over the summer (100 of them remaining on the job after summer break), a quality assurance team “tasked with complete internal oversight to ensure cleanliness and maintenance issues continue to improve” and CPS-monitored corrective action plans for schools that failed inspections.

