Hyde Park elementary schools raise $6,000 during first mattress fundraising event

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

The Friends of Ray Parent Teacher Organization hosted its first community-wide mattress sale event in partnership with “Just Get Sleep!” a for-profit group that has turned the purchase of a new mattress into a fundraising vehicle and learning experience for charities, not-for-profits, and schools across Chicago.

Ray in partnership with Bret Harte, Shoesmith, and Kozminski elementary schools raised $6,000. A total of 33 mattresses were sold to 28 buyers in the Hyde Park community and each sale added a 15 to 20 percent of each sale was donated to the schools. The elementary schools will split the funds and receive $1,500 each, according to Ray PTO Member Anne Renna.

Renna said that the earned money would go toward the Friends of Ray PTO general operating budget for the time being and added that they would be excited to participate in an activity like this again with Just Get Sleep! (JGS) after seeing its success in the Hyde Park community.

Bret Harte Principal Charles Bright expressed his joy and thanks to the Friends of Ray PTO for inviting Bret Harte and other elementary schools to participate in the fundraiser.

“I want to thank Ray for reaching out and remembering to work together with the schools in our community,” Bright said. “I’m happy that we all came together with parents to make this happen and I hope parents and families enjoy their new mattresses.”

Bright added that he planned to share the news with his staff and he was thinking of using the proceeds to purchase new books for the students, add a new after school program or a foreign language to their curriculum, which are all plans he’s had for Bret Harte for a while.

During the event, the cafeteria at Ray, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., was transformed into a mattress showroom with over 20 mattresses on display from top brands such as TempurPedic, Serta and Beautyrest Black at discounted prices.

According to Joe Armetta, owner of the JGS program, customers could either direct 100 percent of the donation to a specific group such as Ray, or ask that it be split amongst multiple groups. Proceeds would then be divided to groups that were not only committed to Human Resources on the day of the event, but also executed all aspects/steps of the recommended marketing and PR plan to their databases.

Additional discount prices were offered to teachers, administrators, staff, Friends of Ray members and Chicago Public Schools employees from local schools with savings up to $200 on mattresses anywhere between $250 to above $1,000.

“Our bigger long-term goal is not to just be a mattress fundraising company,” said Joe Armetta, owner of JGS. “The health and wellness of kids is being so driven by nutrition, yet sleep is this massive thing that underlies all of it. I really want to focus on sleep as a pillar of wellness, I’d like to get the story of sleep into the curriculum and the week leading up to our events would be focused on sleep and the importance of getting rest – and as a result of that, you would have the pinnacle of that experience with the mattress sale.”

Throughout the event, children and adults were encouraged to try out their future beds.

According to Armetta, JGS has partnered with 24 CPS schools to-date and has been active in Illinois for about 15 months. The group works directly with “Friends of” organizations with a 501c3 status as they have more autonomy to organize fundraising events and choose how the proceeds can help improve the school experience for children. The organization is also active in Los Angeles and Columbus, Ohio.

Additionally, Armetta said that JGS is projecting to reach $100,000 in donations to Chicago schools by July.

He said he expects the group to reach $150,000 in donations by 2019 and said he looks forward to expanding his partnership with more local schools in the near future.