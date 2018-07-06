U. of C’s Office of Civic Engagement to host movie screenings for kids at Midway Plaisance

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The University of Chicago’s Office of Civic Engagement’s Midweek on the Midway Summer Movie Series begins July 11.

The series will begin with a screening of Pixar’s “Coco,” a tale of a young boy’s dream of becoming a musician. The screenings will run weekly from July 11 to Aug. 8.

Before each film, there will be a youth activity led by a campus or community partner at 7 p.m. Movies will start after sunset. Each film will be screened at the Midway Plaisance Center, 1130 Midway Plaisance.

This year, the Office of Civic Engagement is hosting a weekly photo contest on Instagram. Moviegoers will tag a photo of themselves at a movie to be entered into a random drawing for prizes donated by the following Hyde Park businesses: Dearborn Denim & Apparel, First Aid Comics, Greenline Coffee, Jolly Pumpkin, Medici on 57th, Pearle Vision, Roti Modern Mediterranean, Sprocket and Stone, Te’Amo Boba Bar, and Vanille Pâtisserie.

The 2018 movie line up (taken from Office of Civic Engagement website):

July 11 | Coco: Explore the basics of animation by making a stop motion character with the Museum of Science and Industry’s Science Behind Pixar exhibit.

July 18 | The LEGO Ninjago Movie: Join a martial arts demonstration led by Fitzgerald’s Martial Arts.

July 25 | Star Wars: The Last Jedi: Learn about the force of outer space and magic of lightsabers with real life female astrophysicists, planetary scientists, and exoplaneteers from the University of Chicago Department of Astronomy and Astrophysics.

August 1 | Cars 3: Imagine yourself behind the wheel of some University of Chicago Police Department vehicles, and bring a canned food donation for the Feed1st Food Pantries at the University of Chicago Medicine.

August 8 | Leap!: Learn some new dance moves from the Iona Calhoun School of Ballet and Hyde Park School of Dance.

Rain dates: Aug. 15 and 22

Follow @UChiEngagement for updates in case of inclement weather.

hpherald@hpherald.com