3 armed robberies occurred over weekend

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) Department of Safety and Security said the circumstances surrounding two Friday night armed robberies suggest a “possible pattern,” and a victim was pistol whipped Saturday night in another robbery.

At 9:35 p.m. on Friday, two suspects approached a U. of C. faculty member walking near 5400 S. Ridgewood Court. One offender displayed a handgun and stole the victim’s bookbag. The offenders then fled southbound on Ridgeway Court to a gray four-door sedan.

Around an hour later at 10:33 p.m., two suspects approached a victim walking southbound at 5346 S. Cornell Ave. One offender demanded the victim’s property. When the victim did not comply, the second offender displayed a handgun and took the victim’s handbag. The offenders then fled eastbound on foot. The suspects were described as black males, 20- to 25-years-old weighing 130 to 150 pounds. One was five feet six to eight inches tall wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The other was five feet eight to 10 inches tall.

Neither victim reported injuries.

On Saturday at 8:20 p.m., a female suspect hit an individual walking at 1108 E. 54th St. with a handgun before stealing the victim’s purse. The suspect was described as a five feet six inches tall black 15- to 16-year-old weighing 100 pounds with long black hair. She wore a black tank top, very short grey shorts and flip-flops. She fled eastbound on 54th Street, fired the handgun in the air and fled in an older model four-door vehicle driven by a black male.

The victim suffered a laceration to the back of the head and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center emergency room by Chicago Fire Department emergency medical services in good condition.

The Chicago Police are investigating all three incidents.

