Hyde Park Youth Symphony appoints new String Orchestra and Preparatory String director

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Sarah Kim was appointed String Orchestra and Preparatory String Director for the Hyde Park Youth Symphony (HPYS) this Sunday, July 8.

Kim, a recent graduate of the Northwestern University Beinen School of Music, will be responsible for rehearsing the organization’s two string ensembles. Kim completed her Bachelor of Music in violin performance and music education. She is currently studying conducting in the graduate program at the Beinen School of Music.

“I am looking forward to having Sarah join our artistic team at the Hyde Park Youth Symphony,” said Matthew Sheppard, HPYS artistic director and conductor.

Linda Diamond Shapiro, HPYS board president, echoed Sheppard’s sentiments.

“We are lucky to have Sarah join our organization,” said Shapiro. “She has shown us that she has the special skills to work with our youngest students. Her previous experience working as a dedicated music educator will continue to move us towards being the leading grass roots organization for instrumental music education on Chicago’s South Side,” she added.

As director of the beginning and intermediate ensembles of the HPYS, Kim will strive to create a learning environment for young students where creativity, collaboration and community are “recognized and celebrated.”

