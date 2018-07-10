Ray 8th graders to host car wash, raise funds for Washington D.C. class trip

By GABRIELLA CRUZ-MARTÍNEZ

Contributing Writer

William H. Ray Elementary School, 5631 S. Kimbark Ave., will host a car wash on July 14 to raise funds for the 8th grade’s first class trip to Washington D.C. and invites the Hyde Park community to stop by and participate in this event.

“This is something new,” said Ray parent Jennifer Williams, who is helping organize the event. “Our 8th graders have had activities within the City of Chicago but not a trip out of state. This will be the first class to go on a trip like this and our plan is to make this a regular event for future years.” The trip to D.C. is something the graduating students at Ray are looking forward to, according to Ray parents.

The car wash will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot behind Ray school. The entrance to the parking lot is on 56th Street. The cost is $10 per car (cash only), and all proceeds raised during the event will go towards the 8th grade’s travel fund to the nation’s capitol.

If people do not wish to have their cars washed but would still like to contribute, they can email Ray Middle School Parent Group organizer Jennifer Williams at jenniferwilliams5050@gmail.com to make a donation. Donations may include buckets, sponges, drying towels, glass cleaners, paper towels, water and snacks for volunteers.

Additionally, Ray is seeking as many volunteers as possible to help the students wash cars.

To sign up for volunteer opportunities visit: https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1L1zEbxh6J83raOuKN197qu6_45t0e0cLeSBXGJHswr0/edit#gid=0.

hpherald@hpherald.com