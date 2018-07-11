Mitchell named interim director of the Illinois Democratic Party

By AARON GETTINGER

State Rep. Christian Mitchell (D-26) has been named the interim director of the Illinois Democratic Party, replacing Tim Mapes, formerly of House Speaker Mike Madigan’s office, who resigned last month after sexual harassment allegations.

Mitchell, who lives in Bronzeville, is the first black person to serve in the role.

“I’m honored to accept the role of Interim Executive Director of the Democratic Party of Illinois,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to doing the work necessary to assure Democratic victories up and down the ticket and charting a new and inclusive path forward for our party. Together, I know we can build a party that represents the diversity of our state, listens to our young people, and relentlessly fights for the values that make Illinois strong.”

Born in the late 1980s, Mitchell has served in the State House since 2013. A graduate of the University of Chicago, his professional background is in campaigning and politics. He worked on President Obama’s 2008 campaign, now-outgoing Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan’s 2010 reelection campaign and advised Sen. Tammy Duckworth in her 2016 election. He also served on Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle’s staff and Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s transition team.

“As a community organizer, Christian is part of a new generation of leaders who know how to build grassroots movements and win campaigns,” said search committee co-chair Juliana Stratton. “As a state representative, Christian was critical in the fight to pass the ERA [equal rights amendment] and has a strong record of protecting a woman’s right to choose, standing up for our working families and building a more inclusive economy.”

The Party said it will search for a permanent executive director after the November elections.

The 26th District spans from the Oak Street Beach in Streeterville down through Grant Park, hugging the Bronzeville lakefront to 43rd Street before paralleling inland the 25th District, which encompasses the rest of Hyde Park–Kenwood, through Woodlawn, South Shore and South Chicago.

