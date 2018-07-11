Nichols Park hosts annual George Franklin Memorial Summer Sunday Concert Series

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

The Nichols Park Advisory Council and the Chicago Park District are hosting the 2018 George Franklin Memorial Summer Sunday Concert Series at Nichols Park, 1355 E. 53rd St. The concerts began July 8 and will run through Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is free and there will be open lawn seating. Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs. Grills and liquor bottles are not permitted at the event.

The concert line up includes:

• July 15: Manny Torres (pop)

• July 22: The New Schematics w/ Mediums (indie rock/alt pop)

• July 29: Ethan Butler (urban pop)

• Aug. 05: 28 Days (classic rock)

• Aug. 12: Vance Kelly & The Backstreet Blues Band (blues)

• Aug. 19: The Player Haters (funk)

• Aug. 26: Billy Flynn (blues)

• Sept. 02: Tangleweed (bluegrass)

•Sept. 09: Zaramela & Family (jazz/hip-hop/soul)

