U. of C. reworks crime notification resources

By AARON GETTINGER

Staff Writer

The University of Chicago (U. of C.) Office of Civic Engagement announced a reworking of its community crime notification systems, Tuesday, establishing opt-in access to notifications about incidents that occur in the the extended patrol area of the U. of C. Police Department (UCPD).

The changes extend the U. of C.’s notification system beyond the emailed security alerts on crimes like sexual assault and armed robbery that are required by federal legislation.

The first opt-in resource is a “Daily Crime Bulletin” (sign up: www.bit.ly/2m9reFW), which will include information about serious crimes that occur within the extended patrol area of the University of Chicago Police Department (UCPD), which runs along the lakefront between the Oakland and Woodlawn community areas, including all of Hyde Park–Kenwood.

The bulletin will be distributed five times a week, divided into coverage of Hyde Park/South Kenwood, North Kenwood/Oakland and Woodlawn. There will additionally be a quarterly analysis of crime trends in these area.

The other resource are “Crime Notice” emails about off-campus violent crimes (sign-up: www.bit.ly/2N5Y7Pe) — namely homicides, confirmed shootings and crimes suspected to be occuring in a pattern — that occur within the UCPD extended coverage area and are reported to the UCPD. They will be categorized into the above three listed neighborhoods.

Community members can opt-in to the University’s electronic emergency mass notification system by texting “cAlert” to 78015.

In the letter announcing the new resources, Derek R.B. Douglas, vice president for civic engagement and external affairs, said solicited community feedback and the University’s commitment to transparency prompted the changes.

