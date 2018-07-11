July 11, 2018 Week In Photos Sue Freeling leads the way as Grand Marshall of the 4th on 53rd Parade as it makes its way south on the 5400 block of South Lake Park Avenue, Wednesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan The Bike Brigade moves west on 53rd Street during the 4th on 53rd Parade, Wednesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan Children enjoy the petting zoo during 4th of July celebrations in Nichols Park, Wednesday, July 4. – Marc Monaghan Tens of thousands of house music fans enjoy the 2018 Chosen Few House Picnic in Jackson Park, Saturday, July 7. – Marc Monaghan Chosen Few DJ Wayne Williams acknowledges house music fans enjoying the 2018 Chosen Few House Picnic in Jackson Park, Saturday, July 7. – Marc Monaghan “In the beginning there was Jack, and Jack had a groove,” speaks Chuck Roberts as he performs “My House” during the 2018 Chosen Few House Picnic in Jackson Park, Saturday, July 7. – Marc Monaghan Hyde Park resident and artist Shelia Clay participated in a march last Saturday on the Dan Ryan expressway protesting the rising number of deaths due to gun violence. The march, which was organized by Saint Sabina’s Catholic Priest Father Michael Pfleger and other religious and community leaders, lead the city to close down all northbound lanes from 67th Street to 79th Street. – Owen M. Lawson III Eight-year-old, Ava Hurdlik helps President of the Jackson Park Advisory Council, Louise McCurry load wheel barrels with mulch in Dickerson Play Lot, near 56th Street and Stony Island Avenue last Saturday morning during a Jackson Park clean up day. – Spencer Bibbs