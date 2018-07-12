SOPHY hotel announces new restaurant

By PRIYANKA SHRIJAY

Herald Intern

Hyde Park’s Sophy Hotel, 1411 E. 53rd St., opening this fall, has released details for its new restaurant, “Mesler”. In a statement the hotel said the name of the restaurant, which means “to mix and mingle,” was chosen to reflect Hyde Park’s racial and cultural diversity.

Instead of breakfast and lunch services, Mesler will offer brunch daily. There will also be a “Hyde Park Social” period from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week, followed by dinner and a late-night lounge menu as well as room service.

Menus are not yet finalized but will include items ranging from chicken and waffles and house made pastas to a signature burger and various cuts of sustainably raised beef, according to the hotel’s written release. Mesler’s newly appointed Executive Chef, Chef Bradford Shovlin, is a Detroit native and graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York.

Shovlin previously worked in Chicago at the Michelin-starred North Pond. He later became the chef at Iron Horse in Milwaukee.

“Mesler will reflect the local melting pot and encourage this diversity through our menus and relaxed dining times,” Shovlin said. “We’re offering an approachable mix of casual and upscale dining options, with reasonable price points that are in keeping with the South Side.”

According to the Sophy, the design was inspired by Hyde Park’s eclectic legacy of innovation, art, mathematics, science and astronomy. The cocktail program and bar “will mix the aura of a mad scientist’s lab and the World’s Columbian Exposition.” The Mesler will have multiple designated dining and drinking areas and a 60-seat dining space designed to mimic an author’s dining room with bookshelves carved into columns to partition seating areas.

There will also be an outdoor lounge area that will accommodate 24 guests and an indoor private dining room for up to 14 with its own outdoor patio and fire pit.