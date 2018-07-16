Nando’s Peri-Peri to donate first 67 minutes of July 18 proceeds to celebrate Mandela Day

By JOANA SALIEVSKA

Herald Intern

Nando’s Peri-Peri, 1447 E. 53rd St., will celebrate [Nelson] Mandela Day on July 18 by donating the first 67 minutes of proceeds from its 42 U.S. locations to two organizations that fight hunger and homelessness.

As former President Barack Obama celebrates the legacy of Nelson Mandela in South Africa, Nando’s will honor what would have been the 100th birthday of Mandela in the States.

Nando’s will donate the first 67 minutes of proceeds, signs in the windows of every location now state, “Mandela gave 67 years working for social justice. What if each of us gave 67 minutes?”

Between 11 a.m. and 12:07 p.m., Nando’s will donate proceeds to DC Central Kitchen and Inspiration Corporation, which is based in Chicago. These two organizations work to end the cycle of poverty and homelessness.

DC Central Kitchen trains jobless adults for culinary careers and hires its own graduates to prepare three million meals for homeless shelters, schools and nonprofits each year.

Inspiration Corporation helps Chicagoans “improve their lives and increase self-sufficiency through the provision of social services, employment training and placement, and housing.”

The first Nando’s opened in Johannesburg, South Africa in 1987 during Apartheid. “As a company, we were inspired by the bravery and compassion Nelson Mandela showed for 67 years. Today, we will do our small part to honor his life’s work,” said Nando’s Peri-Peri USA CEO John Fisher,.

Nando’s came to the U.S. in 2008, debuting in Washington, D.C. and now operates 42 restaurants in and around the nation’s capital, Baltimore, and Chicago.

